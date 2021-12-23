Publish date:
Washington State vs. Miami Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Miami's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 3.5 points more than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cougars average the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes allow (28.4).
- Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cougars average 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes give up per matchup.
- In games that Washington State piles up more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hurricanes have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes rack up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow.
- Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.9 yards.
- This season the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Miami
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.1
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
448.8
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.6
16
Giveaways
17
27
Takeaways
11