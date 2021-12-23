The Washington State Cougars will battle the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Washington State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Miami's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 3.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cougars average the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes allow (28.4).

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars average 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes give up per matchup.

In games that Washington State piles up more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Hurricanes have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes rack up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow.

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.9 yards.

This season the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

