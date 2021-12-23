The Frisco Football Classic will see the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet the North Texas Mean Green.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of North Texas' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 6.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the RedHawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Mean Green allow (27.5).

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks collect 425.6 yards per game, 47.4 more yards than the 378.2 the Mean Green allow per outing.

In games that Miami (OH) amasses more than 378.2 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (18).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Mean Green rack up 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks surrender (23.8).

When North Texas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Mean Green average 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks give up per matchup (372.8).

In games that North Texas totals over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the RedHawks' takeaways (15).

Season Stats