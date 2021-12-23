Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games this season.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Spartans put up 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per contest (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per matchup.
- When Michigan State totals more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.
- When Pittsburgh totals more than 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21