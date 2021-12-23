The Michigan State Spartans will battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Spartans put up 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per contest (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per matchup.

When Michigan State totals more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.

When Pittsburgh totals more than 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats