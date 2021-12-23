The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 45 points seven of 12 times.

West Virginia's games have gone over 45 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.4 points greater than the 42.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers score 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Mountaineers give up.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 360.3 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 349.7 the Mountaineers give up per outing.

In games that Minnesota piles up over 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Mountaineers rack up 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers collect 383.3 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 284.8 the Golden Gophers allow.

When West Virginia picks up more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats