The Mississippi State Bulldogs will meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in four of 12 games (33.3%) this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 60.9 points per game average.

The 57.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 4.7 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 59.0 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs average 30.9 points per game, comparable to the 32.1 per contest the Red Raiders allow.

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State totals over 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Red Raiders put up 30.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

When Texas Tech records more than 25.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Red Raiders average 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (331.1).

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.1 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats