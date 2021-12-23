The Holiday Bowl will see the NC State Wolf Pack play the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.5.

Tuesday's over/under is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.6 points per game average.

The 46.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.0 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).

When NC State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per contest (384.6).

When NC State totals more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Bruins have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins average 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

When UCLA puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (331.6).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.6 yards.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats