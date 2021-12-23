The New England Patriots (9-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC East rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

In 50% of Buffalo's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points greater than the 33.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 9-5-0 this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those contests.

New England has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 26.2 points per game, 8.8 more than the Bills allow per matchup (17.4).

When New England puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Patriots rack up 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (287.9).

When New England totals over 287.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bills have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

This season the Bills rack up 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.

The Bills collect 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots allow per matchup (307.5).

Buffalo is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team churns out over 307.5 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New England is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

As 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.

This season, in seven home games, New England has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This year on the road, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

This season, in four of seven away games Buffalo has gone over the total.

The average point total in Bills away games this season is 50.3 points, 6.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.