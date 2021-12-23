Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (9-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC East rivals.

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • In 50% of Buffalo's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.9 points greater than the 33.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 9-5-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those contests.
  • New England has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots average 26.2 points per game, 8.8 more than the Bills allow per matchup (17.4).
  • When New England puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Patriots rack up 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (287.9).
  • When New England totals over 287.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).
  • In Buffalo's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • This season the Bills rack up 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.
  • The Bills collect 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots allow per matchup (307.5).
  • Buffalo is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team churns out over 307.5 yards.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New England is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.
  • This season, in seven home games, New England has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • This year on the road, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • This season, in four of seven away games Buffalo has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Bills away games this season is 50.3 points, 6.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

