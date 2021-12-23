The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will hope to keep their six-game winning run intact in a Week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Saints vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 38.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 38.5 points in eight of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 4.3 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 38.5 total in this contest.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Monday's total.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Saints have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Saints collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up per contest (349.2).

When New Orleans piles up over 349.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins score 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Saints surrender.

When Miami puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints give up.

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 336.9 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

In six home games this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

In away games, Miami is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In six away games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

