Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will hope to keep their six-game winning run intact in a Week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 38.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • Miami's games have gone over 38.5 points in eight of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 4.3 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 38.5 total in this contest.
  • The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Monday's total.
  • The 44.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Saints collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up per contest (349.2).
  • When New Orleans piles up over 349.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins score 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Saints surrender.
  • When Miami puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints give up.
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 336.9 yards.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In six home games this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).
  • In away games, Miami is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In six away games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.