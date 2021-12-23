The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will have a six-game losing streak going into a clash with the New York Jets (3-11), on their own three-game losing run.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New York's games this season have gone over 41.5 points eight of 14 times.

So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Jets and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 14 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Jets score 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (26.4).

When New York puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (351.8).

In games that New York piles up more than 351.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 4-8 in their 12 games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over three times in 14 opportunities (21.4%).

This year the Jaguars average 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets give up (30.6).

The Jaguars rack up 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 391.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

New York has hit the over in four of seven games at home this season.

Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Away from home, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-6 overall.

Away from home, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in six away games this year.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

