December 23, 2021
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will have a six-game losing streak going into a clash with the New York Jets (3-11), on their own three-game losing run.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New York's games this season have gone over 41.5 points eight of 14 times.
  • So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Jets and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In New York's 14 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Jets score 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (26.4).
  • When New York puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (351.8).
  • In games that New York piles up more than 351.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Jaguars have an ATS record of 4-8 in their 12 games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over three times in 14 opportunities (21.4%).
  • This year the Jaguars average 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets give up (30.6).
  • The Jaguars rack up 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 391.8 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • New York has hit the over in four of seven games at home this season.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Away from home, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-6 overall.
  • Away from home, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in six away games this year.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

