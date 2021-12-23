The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 57.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.7, 8.2 points more than Thursday's over/under of 58.5.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 9.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-7-0 this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks give up (24.3).

When North Carolina puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (357.1).

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totals more than 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks put up 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks average 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (407.8).

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 407.8 yards.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

Season Stats