The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 10 times.

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.4 points greater than the 35.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Irish put up 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per contest (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys allow per matchup.

In games that Notre Dame picks up over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 this season.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more in three chances.

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Cowboys rack up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).

When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 403.9 yards per game, 64.8 more yards than the 339.1 the Fighting Irish give up.

When Oklahoma State totals over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (23).

Season Stats