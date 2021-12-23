The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

Saturday's over/under is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 24.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes give up (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per outing.

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.9 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Utah's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).

In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats