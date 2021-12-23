Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 24.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes give up (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per outing.
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.9 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).
- In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14