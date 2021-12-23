The Oklahoma Sooners will battle the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Wednesday's total.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Sooners rack up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks give up (25.5).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).

In games that Oklahoma piles up over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks rack up 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners give up.

In games that Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Season Stats