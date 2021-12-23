Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Sooners rack up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks give up (25.5).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).
- In games that Oklahoma piles up over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks rack up 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners give up.
- In games that Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22