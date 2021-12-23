Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.3 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1 point or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks allow (24.0).
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).
- When Penn State picks up over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Razorbacks rack up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team notches more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks average 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions allow.
- In games that Arkansas picks up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14