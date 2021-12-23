The Penn State Nittany Lions will battle the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1 point or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks allow (24.0).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).

When Penn State picks up over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Razorbacks rack up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team notches more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions allow.

In games that Arkansas picks up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Season Stats