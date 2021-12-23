Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-10) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 43 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Philadelphia's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Eagles score 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Giants allow.
  • Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.
  • The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants give up per matchup (366.7).
  • Philadelphia is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 366.7 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).
  • Against the spread, New York is 6-8-0 this season.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants score 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles allow (22.0).
  • When New York puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Giants average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up (329.4).
  • In games that New York totals more than 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In four of six games at home this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • This season, Eagles home games average 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • This season in away games, New York is 3-4 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
  • In four of seven away games this year, New York has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

