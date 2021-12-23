The New York Giants (4-10) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 43 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles score 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Giants allow.

Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants give up per matchup (366.7).

Philadelphia is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 366.7 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-8-0 this season.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

New York has gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Giants score 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles allow (22.0).

When New York puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Giants average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up (329.4).

In games that New York totals more than 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In four of six games at home this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

This season, Eagles home games average 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

This season in away games, New York is 3-4 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

In four of seven away games this year, New York has gone over the total.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

