December 23, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) will clash with the Tennessee Titans (9-5) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in nine of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 48.7 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers put up 25.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the Titans give up per matchup (22.1).
  • San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per matchup (329.2).
  • In games that San Francisco churns out over 329.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (19 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (18) this season.
  • Tennessee has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Titans are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers allow (22.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
  • The Titans collect 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers give up.
  • Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 321.8 yards.
  • This season the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven home games this year, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 49.1 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • In away games, San Francisco is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • As 3-point favorites or more on the road, the 49ers are 3-1 ATS.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total in three of seven road games this season.
  • 49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

