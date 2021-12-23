The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) will clash with the Tennessee Titans (9-5) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in nine of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the Titans give up per matchup (22.1).

San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The 49ers rack up 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per matchup (329.2).

In games that San Francisco churns out over 329.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (19 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Titans are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers allow (22.4).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Titans collect 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers give up.

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 321.8 yards.

This season the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In seven home games this year, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

Titans home games this season average 49.1 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

In away games, San Francisco is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

As 3-point favorites or more on the road, the 49ers are 3-1 ATS.

San Francisco has gone over the total in three of seven road games this season.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

