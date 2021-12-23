Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.
  • In 35.7% of Chicago's games this season (5/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.2 points per game, 5.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 5.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 7-7-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Seahawks average 20.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Bears surrender per outing (24.9).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4), than the Bears give up per outing (326.2).
  • When Seattle churns out more than 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (12).
  • Chicago has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bears have just one against the spread win in seven games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Chicago has hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).
  • Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.
  • The Bears rack up 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow (390.4).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 47.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, in away games.
  • Chicago has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

