The Chicago Bears (4-10) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.

In 35.7% of Chicago's games this season (5/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 37.2 points per game, 5.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 5.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-7-0 this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).

The Seahawks average 20.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Bears surrender per outing (24.9).

When Seattle puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4), than the Bears give up per outing (326.2).

When Seattle churns out more than 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (12).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have just one against the spread win in seven games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Chicago has hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).

Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.

The Bears rack up 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow (390.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

Seattle has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 47.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, in away games.

Chicago has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.

Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

