The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will battle to snap their four-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 44 points in six of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.

The 44-point total for this game is 0.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 14 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers average 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.4).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Buccaneers average 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers allow per outing.

In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Buccaneers give up.

When Carolina puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up (333.6).

Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 333.6 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this season.

This year, in seven home games, Carolina has gone over the total three times.

Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 4-3 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more.

This year, in seven away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

