December 23, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will battle to snap their four-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.
  • Carolina's games have gone over 44 points in six of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 0.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's 14 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers average 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers allow per outing.
  • In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
  • Carolina has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When Carolina puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up (333.6).
  • Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 333.6 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in seven home games, Carolina has gone over the total three times.
  • Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 4-3 overall, on the road.
  • On the road, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in seven away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

