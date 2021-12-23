The Music City Bowl will see the Tennessee Volunteers play the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).

This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers collect 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per outing.

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 341.6 yards.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Boilermakers score 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers collect only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per contest (404.6).

In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).

Season Stats