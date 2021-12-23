Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers collect 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per outing.
- Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 341.6 yards.
- This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Boilermakers score 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers collect only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per contest (404.6).
- In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16