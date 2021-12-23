The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (30.3).

When Texas A&M records more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per outing.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 424.2 yards.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per outing (327.5).

In games that Wake Forest amasses over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats