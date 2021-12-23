Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (30.3).
- When Texas A&M records more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies rack up 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per outing.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 424.2 yards.
- This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
- The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per outing (327.5).
- In games that Wake Forest amasses over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27