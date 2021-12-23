The Fenway Bowl will feature a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia's games this season have gone over 71.5 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points above Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 60.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs give up (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per contest (414.6).

In games that Virginia churns out over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Mustangs put up 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).

SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 31.8 points.

The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466.0).

In games that SMU totals over 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats