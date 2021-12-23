Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia's games this season have gone over 71.5 points four of 10 times.
- So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 60.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs give up (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per contest (414.6).
- In games that Virginia churns out over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Mustangs put up 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).
- SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 31.8 points.
- The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466.0).
- In games that SMU totals over 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15