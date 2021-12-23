The Quick Lane Bowl will feature a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.5 points per game, 11.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos average 66.0 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (397.8).

When Western Michigan totals more than 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (26).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack put up 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos surrender (28.6).

When Nevada puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 439.6 yards per game, 101.3 more yards than the 338.3 the Broncos allow.

In games that Nevada piles up more than 338.3 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats