The Wisconsin Badgers will battle the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Thursday's total is 14.0 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points greater than the 37.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 11.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Badgers are 4-3 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Badgers rack up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils give up (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 377.2 yards per game, 48.0 more yards than the 329.2 the Sun Devils give up per matchup.

When Wisconsin piles up over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Arizona State's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils put up 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

When Arizona State scores more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 401.3 yards per game, 160.5 more yards than the 240.8 the Badgers allow.

In games that Arizona State totals more than 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have 21 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats