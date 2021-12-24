The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points nine of 12 times.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 7-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per outing (304.9).

In games that Alabama picks up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bearcats rack up 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats rack up 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (305.1).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

This season the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats