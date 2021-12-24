Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) will clash with the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 48.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 48.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals score 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts allow (21.4).
  • When Arizona scores more than 21.4 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (343.7).
  • In games that Arizona piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.
  • Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Colts put up 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals give up (20.3).
  • Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Colts rack up 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.8).
  • When Indianapolis piles up over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This year the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Arizona has hit the over in three of six home games this year.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This season in away games, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In six away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

