The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) will clash with the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 48.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 48.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals score 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts allow (21.4).

When Arizona scores more than 21.4 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (343.7).

In games that Arizona piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Colts have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Colts put up 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals give up (20.3).

Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Colts rack up 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.8).

When Indianapolis piles up over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.

At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Arizona has hit the over in three of six home games this year.

Cardinals home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This season in away games, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In six away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

This season, Colts away games average 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

