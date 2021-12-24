Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • Sunday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 35.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.5 points per game, 11.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Atlanta's 14 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Falcons rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions surrender (26.1).
  • Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).
  • Atlanta is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 380.5 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).
  • In Detroit's 14 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons surrender (27.4).
  • When Detroit records more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Lions average 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (366.9).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 366.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall.
  • In seven away games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Lions away games average 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

