An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 35.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.5 points per game, 11.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 14 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions surrender (26.1).

Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.

The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).

Atlanta is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 380.5 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 14 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons surrender (27.4).

When Detroit records more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Lions average 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (366.9).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 366.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall.

In seven away games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.

This season, Lions away games average 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.