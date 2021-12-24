The Auburn Tigers will battle the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers average 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (298.8).

When Auburn picks up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This year the Cougars put up 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.

In games that Houston totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

