Publish date:
Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The two teams combine to score 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.8 points above the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 70.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 15.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- The Bears have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2), than the Rebels allow per outing (428.8).
- When Baylor churns out over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.
- This year the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Ole Miss
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
506.7
348.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
428.8
14
Giveaways
9
24
Takeaways
20