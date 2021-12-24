The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to score 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points above the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 15.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Bears have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2), than the Rebels allow per outing (428.8).

When Baylor churns out over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).

When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.

This year the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Season Stats