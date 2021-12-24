The Boise State Broncos will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Broncos average 29.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the Chippewas give up per contest (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos rack up just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381.0), than the Chippewas allow per outing (392.3).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 392.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Chippewas put up 33.0 points per game, 14.0 more than the Broncos give up (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas average 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos allow (365.5).

When Central Michigan totals more than 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats