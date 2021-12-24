The Boston College Eagles will play the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 48.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 4.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Eagles put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates give up (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles average 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6) than the Pirates give up per contest (394.7).

When Boston College totals over 394.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 17 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 22 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Pirates have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Pirates put up 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles allow (22.2).

When East Carolina scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates rack up 433.3 yards per game, 89.5 more yards than the 343.8 the Eagles give up.

In games that East Carolina picks up more than 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats