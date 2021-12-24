The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will try to stop a three-game slide when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) in Week 16.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points 11 of 14 times.

Baltimore's games have gone over 45 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Bengals average 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens give up (22.5).

Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals rack up just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per outing (351.1).

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Ravens average 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (345.7).

When Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (18).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, Cincinnati has hit the over in four of seven home games.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven road games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (45).

