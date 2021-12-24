Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will try to stop a three-game slide when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) in Week 16.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points 11 of 14 times.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 45 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals average 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens give up (22.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bengals rack up just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per outing (351.1).
  • In games that Cincinnati picks up over 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Ravens have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).
  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Ravens average 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (345.7).
  • When Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, Cincinnati has hit the over in four of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (45).

