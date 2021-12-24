Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to continue their three-game winning run versus the Washington Football Team (6-8) in Week 16.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 2.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 11-3-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Dallas has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team surrender (25.1).
  • Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
  • The Cowboys average 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team allow per matchup (364.6).
  • When Dallas piles up over 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-9-0 this season.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This season the Football Team score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).
  • When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow (356.9).
  • When Washington churns out over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (31).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In four of six games at home this year, Dallas has hit the over.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • This season, in four of seven away games Washington has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

