The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to continue their three-game winning run versus the Washington Football Team (6-8) in Week 16.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 2.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 11-3-0 this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team surrender (25.1).

Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Cowboys average 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team allow per matchup (364.6).

When Dallas piles up over 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-9-0 this season.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Football Team score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).

When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow (356.9).

When Washington churns out over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (31).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).

In four of six games at home this year, Dallas has hit the over.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

This season, in four of seven away games Washington has gone over the total.

The average total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

