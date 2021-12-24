The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will battle in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 13 times.

Michigan's games have gone over 45 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.1, is 32.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 25.6 points per game, 19.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

When Georgia puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per outing.

When Georgia totals more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Wolverines put up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team churns out more than 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

