Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 13 times.
- Michigan's games have gone over 45 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.1, is 32.1 points more than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 25.6 points per game, 19.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.
- Georgia has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- When Georgia puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per outing.
- When Georgia totals more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Wolverines put up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow (254.8).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team churns out more than 254.8 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16