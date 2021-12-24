The Georgia State Panthers will play the Ball State Cardinals in the Camellia Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of Ball State's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points higher than the combined 50.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 5.0 points below the 56.0 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 8-4-0 this year.

This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Panthers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers collect 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2) than the Cardinals give up per outing (415.7).

When Georgia State picks up over 415.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 4-7-0 this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This season the Cardinals average 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers surrender (27.7).

Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (335.9) than the Panthers give up per contest (405.8).

In games that Ball State piles up over 405.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats