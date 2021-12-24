The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will aim to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Cleveland's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 46.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.1 points greater than the 43.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.7, 2.2 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Packers rack up 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns give up per contest (321.7).

In games that Green Bay picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This year the Browns average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers give up (21.6).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Browns rack up only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (325.8).

When Cleveland totals over 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall.

The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Green Bay has hit the over in three of six home games.

Packers home games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.

This year, in six road games, Cleveland has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

