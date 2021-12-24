Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will aim to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Cleveland's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.1 points greater than the 43.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.7, 2.2 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
  • The 46.1 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Packers score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers rack up 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns give up per contest (321.7).
  • In games that Green Bay picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.
  • In Cleveland's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Browns average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers give up (21.6).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Browns rack up only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (325.8).
  • When Cleveland totals over 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall.
  • The Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, Green Bay has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • Packers home games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Away from home, Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.
  • This year, in six road games, Cleveland has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

