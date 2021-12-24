Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Iowa State's games have gone over 44 points in 10 of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 15.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 53.1 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones give up per outing (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers average 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).
- Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 309.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers surrender (15.0).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team records more than 15.0 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per contest (309.3).
- In games that Iowa State picks up more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- This season the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14