The Clemson Tigers will play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa State's games have gone over 44 points in 10 of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 15.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.4 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones give up per outing (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers average 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 309.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Iowa State's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers surrender (15.0).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team records more than 15.0 points.

The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per contest (309.3).

In games that Iowa State picks up more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This season the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).

