The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will aim to extend their seven-game winning run when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) in Week 16.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 45 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 3.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 45 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).

Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.

The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).

When Kansas City totals more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs allow.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Steelers average 317.5 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Chiefs give up.

Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.4 yards.

This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, Kansas City has hit the over in three of eight games at home.

Chiefs home games this season average 52.1 total points, 7.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of six away games this season.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.