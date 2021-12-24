Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will aim to extend their seven-game winning run when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) in Week 16.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 45 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 3.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.6 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).
  • Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).
  • When Kansas City totals more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Pittsburgh has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs allow.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Steelers average 317.5 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Chiefs give up.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.4 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, Kansas City has hit the over in three of eight games at home.
  • Chiefs home games this season average 52.1 total points, 7.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of six away games this season.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

