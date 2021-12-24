The Kansas State Wildcats will meet the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).

When Kansas State totals more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats give up.

In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats