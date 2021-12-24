Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).
- When Kansas State totals more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13