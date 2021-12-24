Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 326.9 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29