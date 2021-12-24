The Citrus Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 326.9 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats give up.

In games that Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats