The Denver Broncos (7-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) will face each other in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in six of 14 games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.1 more than the 41 total in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-7-0 this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).

The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per matchup (26.7).

When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2), than the Raiders allow per outing (348.0).

When Denver piles up more than 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has five wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Raiders score 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos allow (17.4).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.4 points.

The Raiders collect 369.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos allow.

When Las Vegas amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).

This season, in seven home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

This season, Raiders home games average 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Denver is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point favorites or more away from home.

Denver has hit the over once in six away games this year.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

