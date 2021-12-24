Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (7-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) will face each other in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.1 more than the 41 total in this contest.
  • Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-7-0 this year.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per matchup (26.7).
  • When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2), than the Raiders allow per outing (348.0).
  • When Denver piles up more than 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has five wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Raiders have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Raiders score 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos allow (17.4).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.4 points.
  • The Raiders collect 369.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos allow.
  • When Las Vegas amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).
  • This season, in seven home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • Denver is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Denver has hit the over once in six away games this year.
  • The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

