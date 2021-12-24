It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) against the Houston Texans (3-11) in NFL Week 16 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Chargers score just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Chargers rack up only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3), than the Texans allow per contest (378.4).

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 378.4 yards.

The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Texans average 14.8 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (26.4).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Texans rack up 265.5 yards per game, 93.1 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.

When Houston picks up over 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home.

Houston has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.

This season, Texans home games average 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

This season, in six road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

