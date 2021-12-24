Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) against the Houston Texans (3-11) in NFL Week 16 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Chargers score just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.
  • The Chargers rack up only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3), than the Texans allow per contest (378.4).
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 378.4 yards.
  • The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Texans average 14.8 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (26.4).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Texans rack up 265.5 yards per game, 93.1 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.
  • When Houston picks up over 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home.
  • Houston has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • This season, Texans home games average 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • This season, in six road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

