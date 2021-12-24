Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
  • The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Rams average 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings surrender per matchup (24.4).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings give up per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 380.6 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Vikings score 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.
  • When Minnesota picks up more than 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in six home games, Minnesota has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 49.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (49).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four of seven road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.