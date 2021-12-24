The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.

Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Rams average 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings surrender per matchup (24.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams collect 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 380.6 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year the Vikings score 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings rack up 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.

When Minnesota picks up more than 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in six home games, Minnesota has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 49.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (49).

On the road, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In four of seven road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

