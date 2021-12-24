The Louisville Cardinals will meet the Air Force Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 11 times.

Air Force's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.4 points above the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 59.9, 4.4 points more than Tuesday's total of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Louisville has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals average 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons give up (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it scores more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 162.4 more yards per game (450.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (288.2).

Louisville is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team churns out over 288.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this year.

This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 31.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons collect 423.8 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 401.8 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Air Force totals over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats