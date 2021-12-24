Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 55.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points above Wednesday's total of 55.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 4-8-0 this year.
- This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (384.3).
- In games that Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Hokies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- When Virginia Tech records more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies rack up 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.
- When Virginia Tech churns out over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14