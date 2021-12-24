The Maryland Terrapins will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 55.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points above Wednesday's total of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 4-8-0 this year.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (384.3).

In games that Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

When Virginia Tech records more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies rack up 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.

When Virginia Tech churns out over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats