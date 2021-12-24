Publish date:
Washington State vs. Miami Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Miami's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.
- The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Washington State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars average the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).
- When Washington State puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (389.6).
- When Washington State piles up over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Miami's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- This season the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (378.9).
- In games that Miami piles up over 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (27).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Miami
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.1
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
448.8
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.6
16
Giveaways
17
27
Takeaways
11