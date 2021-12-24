The Sun Bowl will feature a matchup between the Washington State Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes.

Odds for Washington State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Miami's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.

The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Washington State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars average the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).

When Washington State puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (389.6).

When Washington State piles up over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This season the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (378.9).

In games that Miami piles up over 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (27).

Season Stats