The Michigan State Spartans will play the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games (9/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 56.

Thursday's over/under is 18.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 55.0, 1.0 point fewer than Thursday's total of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 60.0 points, 4.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan State has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).

When Michigan State picks up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Panthers put up 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.

When Pittsburgh piles up more than 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).

Season Stats