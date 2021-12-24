Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games (9/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 56.
- Thursday's over/under is 18.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 55.0, 1.0 point fewer than Thursday's total of 56 .
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 60.0 points, 4.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Michigan State has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).
- When Michigan State picks up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- The Panthers put up 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.
- When Pittsburgh piles up more than 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21