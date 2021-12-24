The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers play the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in nine of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 7.9 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 48.0, 3.0 points above Tuesday's over/under of 45.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Golden Gophers average just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers average only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (349.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 349.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Mountaineers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

West Virginia has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers collect 383.3 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 284.8 the Golden Gophers allow.

In games that West Virginia totals over 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

Season Stats