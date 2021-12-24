The Liberty Bowl will feature a matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

In 50% of Texas Tech's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 57.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 58.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 59.0 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 7-5-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs put up 30.9 points per game, comparable to the 32.1 per matchup the Red Raiders surrender.

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State churns out more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Red Raiders average 30.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 408.3 yards per game, 77.2 more yards than the 331.1 the Bulldogs give up.

When Texas Tech amasses over 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Season Stats