Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points three of 11 times.
- So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.5.
- Tuesday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.0 points greater than the 46.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins surrender per contest (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).
- When NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year the Bruins put up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins rack up 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- In games that UCLA totals more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19