The NC State Wolf Pack will play the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points three of 11 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.5.

Tuesday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.0 points greater than the 46.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

NC State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins surrender per contest (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).

When NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Bruins put up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins rack up 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

In games that UCLA totals more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

