December 24, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC East foes will battle in Week 16 of the NFL season when the New England Patriots (9-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Buffalo's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • Sunday's total is 10.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.3 points per game average.
  • The 33.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New England is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Patriots have an against the spread record of 6-3 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.4 points.
  • The Patriots average 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per contest (287.9).
  • In games that New England picks up over 287.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).
  • Buffalo has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Bills have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Bills rack up 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots surrender (16.2).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
  • The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots allow (307.5).
  • Buffalo is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals more than 307.5 yards.
  • The Bills have 19 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.
  • New England has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Buffalo is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, in four of seven away games Buffalo has hit the over.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.3 total points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

